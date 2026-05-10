Iran will not allow ships from countries supporting the US to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian authorities will not allow ships from countries that join the US sanctions policy against the Islamic Republic to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian military spokesman Mohammad Akraminiya said.

“From now on, countries that follow the US example and impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face difficulties in passing through the Strait of Hormuz“, he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Akraminiya also stressed that the military conflict with the US and Israel has forced Iran to “use the geopolitical potential of the Strait of Hormuz“ and that the Islamic Republic is now “exercising sovereignty“. He added that any ship wishing to pass through the strait must now "coordinate its actions with Iran." According to the military spokesman, these steps "could bring many benefits to Iran."

A new wave of escalation in the Persian Gulf occurred on the evening of May 7 after an exchange of blows between the United States and Iran. According to Iranian state radio, the attack was triggered by a US military attack on an Iranian tanker.

In response, Iran attacked three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command, in turn, announced retaliatory strikes against military targets in Iran.