At least 15 policemen killed in car bomb blast in Pakistan

At least 15 policemen were killed after terrorists detonated a car bomb in the city of Bannu in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police officials.

According to the newspaper's sources, the militants attacked a police post by ramming it with a car packed with explosives. An intense gunfight ensued.

At least 18 policemen were stationed at the post during the attack, of whom 15 were killed and three were injured.

The powerful explosion completely destroyed police fortifications and an armored vehicle. Nearby buildings also suffered significant damage.

A state of emergency was declared in local hospitals following the attack.

Law enforcement officials have increased security throughout the city and set up additional checkpoints.