Donald Trump Promises Netanyahu: We Will Not Forget the Ayatollahs' Nuclear Program

US President Donald Trump promised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not ignore the issue of Iran's uranium enrichment program in a possible agreement to stop the war, Israel's "Channel 13" revealed.

According to an Israeli source who requested anonymity, Tel Aviv supported the continuation of negotiations between the US and Iran.

However, he believes that they will fail at some point. The source added that Israel views the resumption of armed military action against Iran as imposing the end of the regime in Tehran.

Witkoff talks about verification, but not dismantling, of Iran's nuclear program

He said that Iran should not enrich uranium beyond 3.67% to maintain a civilian nuclear program.

It was previously reported that Netanyahu told the US that a possible agreement with Iran must include the termination of the ayatollahs' regime's nuclear program.