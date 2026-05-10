Moscow uses truce to regroup troops in Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War

On May 9, Ukrainian military sources reported that Russian forces had taken advantage of the truce to regroup, rotate personnel, provide logistical support, and strengthen positions in the Kupyansk, Liman, and Slavyansk directions, as well as in the northern Kharkiv region.

These actions by the Kremlin clearly demonstrate the strategic interests of another Russian summer offensive.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On May 9, the 7th Ukrainian Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces reported that Ukrainian forces had spotted regrouped units of the 90th Panzer Division operating in the direction Pokrovsk.

ISW first noted on May 4 reports that the 90th Panzer Division had regrouped from the Aleksandrovka and Novopavlovka directions, and the slowdown on May 9 likely supported the division's regrouping.

7th Corps noted that the Russian military command had recently begun establishing command posts in Mirnograd (east of Pokrovsk) to support Russian attacks on Rodinske (north of Mirnograd).

A source reporting for the Russian Western Group of Forces stated on May 9 that the ceasefire allowed Russian forces to advance and consolidate their positions northwest of Liman in areas where Ukrainian drone activity had previously prevented Russian forces from consolidating those positions.

Russian forces have repeatedly used the ceasefires to regroup, conduct rotations, and improve frontline logistics.

Russian forces are likely to continue to take advantage of any slowdown in operations on May 10 and 11 to regroup and consolidate their positions, with the goal of resuming the offensive after the end of the ceasefire period.

Ukrainian defensive successes on the battlefield have prevented Russian forces from making significant progress across the theater of operations, depriving Russian President Vladimir Putin of any significant operational successes to celebrate on Victory Day.

Russia's war in Ukraine has forced Putin to hold a Victory Day parade on a much smaller scale than in previous years, as Putin cannot reliably protect remote rear areas, including the capital Moscow, from Ukrainian drones.

Putin's insistence on holding a Victory Day parade despite the threat of Ukrainian strikes reflects his refusal to accept the realities of the current battlefield.

Putin used Victory Day to position the war in Ukraine as the equivalent of the Soviet Union's role in World War II.

Russian forces continue to suffer increasing losses.

The Ukrainian army has recently advanced into the northern part of the Kharkiv region and towards Borova.