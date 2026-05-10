American political scientist: Donald Trump is looking for a new Orban to break the consensus in the European Union

"Trump is looking for a new Orban - a new wedge to break the consensus in the European Union. This is a tool of influence to divide the European bloc," American political scientist and university lecturer Professor David Schultz told Nova TV.

He believes that Trump views the world as a game with a clear goal - the winner takes all, and finding leverage within the European Union is a key strategy.

Regarding the new government elected in our country, Professor Schultz noted that in principle the American president is not interested in the change of power in small countries.

"With the exception of some small countries around the world, for example Hungary, where he supported Orban. If the government is perceived as more nationalistic, then Trump is more interested than if it is about open democratic governance. Now, it seems, Trump is openly embracing these types of governments that do not protect democratic governance or human rights," the political scientist commented.

Regarding the parallels that international publications are drawing between Viktor Orbán and the new Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Schulz said that the Trump administration will probably look for a "new Orbán".

"This very strange Trump-Putin-Orbán relationship has formed, and now that Orbán is out of the equation, the American media is speculating whether the new leadership in Bulgaria will replace him. This is a "divide and rule" strategy. I don't think he cares whether Bulgaria, for example, would gain anything from this," the professor noted.

According to him, the lack of a US ambassador in Bulgaria for more than a year shows that the country is not a priority in diplomatic relations.

"This probably means that Bulgaria is not high on the list of priorities. However, if it is perceived as an instrument of influence, an ambassador could be appointed," Schulz pointed out.

He pointed out that a possible meeting of the Bulgarian Prime Minister at the White House would be an important signal that the US views the new government as an ally.

The political scientist also predicts a more aggressive use of the "Global Magnitsky Act".

"This is a tool for economic and political pressure with which the US is trying to force other countries to follow their policy. I don't think it is an effective tool. "This is more of a coercive tool that does not replace diplomacy and negotiations," he noted. According to him, removal from this "enemy list" is very difficult and would probably come at a "very high price".

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the political scientist emphasized Trump's reluctance to put pressure on Vladimir Putin.

"We have practically stopped our aid to Ukraine," Schultz explained.

Regarding the conflict between the US and Iran, he expressed the opinion that Iran is winning the war at this stage.

"The US has not achieved its main goals - it has not defeated Iran, it has not overthrown the regime, the Strait of Hormuz is closed. "The Iranian government, as an authoritarian regime, is probably better prepared to endure the pain of war than the United States," Schultz noted.

According to him, Americans are unhappy with the high prices of fuel and goods, but Trump's core supporters remain behind him.