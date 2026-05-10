The military equipment at the Victory Parade in Moscow was absent not only for security reasons, but also to focus attention on the final defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the framework of the ongoing military operation. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by TASS.

"Regarding the parade. You know, we decided that this year it is not a jubilee one, but nevertheless it is Victory Day. We decided that we would definitely hold festive events, but without a demonstration of military equipment.

And not only for security reasons, but above all because the armed forces must focus their attention on the final defeat of the enemy within the framework of a special military operation", — Putin said during a press conference.

The Russian leader noted that all decisions on this issue were made even before the provocative statements by the Ukrainian authorities.

The Defense Ministry will report to the president whether there were any provocations during the Victory Day celebrations, Putin added.

He even said that in his opinion, the war with Ukraine is coming to an end.

"I think the issue is coming to an end," Putin told reporters in the Kremlin after Russia held its most limited Victory Day parade in years.

He did not give further details.