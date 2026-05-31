Pentagon does not rule out withdrawing troops from US bases in the Middle East damaged in the war with Iran

The Pentagon does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing troops from some US bases in the Middle East damaged during the war with Iran.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the statement while speaking to reporters at the US Embassy in Singapore.

When asked if the US was considering abandoning the reconstruction of some bases in the region and withdrawing its troops from them, Hegseth said that “that decision will be made by President Donald Trump, based on the direction he intends to take“.

“We value our partnerships in the region. Those decisions will be made based on the outcome,“ he said. "At this point, our forces are in position and ready to re-engage if necessary," Hegseth added, expressing confidence that Iran would "give up its nuclear ambitions" during negotiations with the United States.

"The president will have to make those decisions in the future, based on how things unfold, but I am confident that we will reach a deal that serves the interests of the American people," he stressed.