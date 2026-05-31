Bloomberg: Several US service members injured in Iranian attack on Kuwaiti air base VIDEO

Several US service members were injured in an Iranian attack on an air base in Kuwait, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that on May 27 Kuwait intercepted a ballistic missile that Washington believes was launched from Iran.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Tehran had struck the US base from which the attack on a facility near Bandar Abbas airport was carried out.

According to Bloomberg, debris from the intercepted missile fell on the air base. Approximately five people, including service members and contractors, were injured. In addition, one MQ-9 Reaper drone was destroyed and another was damaged.