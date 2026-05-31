The New York Times: Trump doubts Vance can win next presidential election

US President Donald Trump is considering whether to choose Vice President J.D. Vance as his successor, The New York Times writes, citing its sources.

According to them, when talking to advisers, the American leader often asks whether Vance is capable of enduring the presidential race to the end. Trump usually answers this question himself, saying that he is not sure, the newspaper writes. In private conversations with his aides, the American leader compares Vance's achievements with his own, The New York Times notes. Trump has pointed out that Vance has always won contested elections only with his support, as well as the number of days that the vice president has spent on vacation.

Trump himself usually does not take vacations, the newspaper explains. The US president has also repeatedly mentioned Vance's opposition to launching a US military operation against Iran.

Vance is popular among supporters of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, the newspaper notes. However, to secure the Republican nomination in the 2028 elections, the vice president must maintain good relations with the head of state and secure the support of the Republican Party, which has been divided by Trump's actions, the publication concludes.

Trump previously called Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio ideal candidates to lead the country after the end of his presidential term. However, the US president did not specify the positions he envisions for each of them.