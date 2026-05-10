Iranian Army: Any Future Attacks Against Us Will Be Met With Unexpected Responses

Any future attacks against Iran will be met with "unexpected responses", including new equipment and weapons. This was warned by Iranian Army Spokesperson Mohammad Akraminiyya in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

"If the US makes a mistake again and attacks our country, it will certainly face unexpected responses. "These will include more modern and new equipment, new methods of warfare and, most importantly, new battlefields," he stressed.

If the conflict spreads to these new areas, Tehran will be able to "surprise the enemy" as Washington will not be able to foresee such a development, the Iranian military spokesman added.