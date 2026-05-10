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Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian army violated three-day ceasefire

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian army violated three-day ceasefire

Earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out air strikes and engaging in nearly 150 clashes on the front in the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States

Май 10, 2026 17:38 53

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian army violated three-day ceasefire - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that Ukraine had violated a three-day ceasefire by launching drone and artillery strikes against Russian troops, Reuters reported, citing the Russian news agency “Interfax“, BTA reports.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has shot down 57 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding that Moscow was respecting the ceasefire.

Russian troops have “responded in kind“ Ukraine's actions, the statement said, launching attacks with multi-purpose missile systems and mortars.

Ukraine had earlier accused Russia of carrying out air strikes and engaging in nearly 150 clashes on the frontline in the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States.

Reuters said the battlefield data could not be independently verified.