The Kuwaiti army said that in the early hours of today it had detected and neutralized several enemy drones in the country's airspace, the first such incident since the ceasefire in the war with Iran came into effect in April, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates' air defenses shot down two Iranian ballistic missiles and three drones, as a result of which three people were injured.

Kuwait has previously reported that its air defenses have intercepted Iranian missiles and drones during the war, including in a wave of Iranian drones on April 8 targeting key infrastructure.

The Qatari Ministry of Defense confirmed that a merchant ship in Qatar's territorial waters northeast of the port of Mesaieed were attacked today by a drone. The ship was traveling from Abu Dhabi, Agence France-Presse reported.

Earlier, Qatari authorities said that an unidentified projectile hit a ship off the coast of Qatar this morning. This came a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to attack "enemy" ships in the region.

According to the British Maritime Safety Agency UKMTO, the ship was hit 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha.

The agency reported that a small fire broke out, which was extinguished. No injuries and no environmental pollution were reported. and the ship continued on its way. It was not specified who was behind the attack.

The Iranian Fars news agency, citing a source, reported that the ship hit was flying a US flag and belonged to the US.

Yesterday, the commander of the IRGC fleet warned that any attack on Iranian tankers and merchant ships would result in a "heavy retaliation" against US targets and "enemy ships" in the region.

The threat followed US strikes on two Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Friday. The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports since April 13.

Iran and the United States exchanged blows Thursday night, putting a strain on a truce that had been in place since April 8.

According to the International Maritime Organization, about 1,500 ships and nearly 20,000 sailors remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it had intercepted two Iranian drones in its airspace, another incident that is testing a fragile regional truce reached a month ago in the war with Iran, the Associated Press reported.

The UAE's defense ministry said there were no reports of casualties.

The incident came on a day when a drone strike caused a small fire on a merchant ship off the coast of Qatar and Kuwait said it had repelled a drone attack. aircraft. Authorities in Qatar and Kuwait said there were no injuries in the incidents.

The administration of US President Donald Trump maintains that the ceasefire agreement is still in effect.