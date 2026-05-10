Moscow: Why are anti-Russian statements being heard from Armenia?

Russia considers it unacceptable for Armenia to provide Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a platform for Russophobic statements and expects clarifications from Yerevan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Armenia has the right to organize any events, including a summit with the EU, but Moscow considers it abnormal for its ally Yerevan to provide a platform for Russophobic statements to Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov said, quoted by TASS, in a conversation with "Vesti" journalist Pavel Zarubin. "This does not fit into the spirit of our relations with Yerevan," he noted.

Moscow would still like to receive some clarifications from Yerevan on this issue. Moscow does not understand why anti-Russian statements are being heard from Armenia and why the head of the Armenian government does not try to balance this with his statements.

Peskov said that he does not see any problems for politicians from Yerevan and Kiev to communicate. "Observance of etiquette and protocol at the meeting of politicians from today's hostile Ukraine and Russia's ally Armenia is normal. The problems in relations between Moscow and Kiev are not Yerevan's war", he emphasized and added: "The main thing for Moscow is that Armenia does not take anti-Russian positions".