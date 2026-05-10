European Council President: EU will have to negotiate with Putin

European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed on Saturday the European Union's basic readiness for talks with Russia to secure peace in Ukraine, DPA reports.

In a statement in Brussels on the occasion of Europe Day, Costa said that the EU is ready to start negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The talks will have to be held with Russia to discuss common security issues at the appropriate time, Costa said, stressing that the EU will not act alone. No action will be taken that would undermine US President Donald Trump's peace initiative, he said.

Shortly before his statement in Brussels, Costa spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The EU supports Ukraine in its fight for peace and in defending our common European values, Costa wrote in X.

"Ukraine's future is in the European Union. We look forward to taking the next steps in the accession process as soon as possible. Together we are building a common European future," he added.