Tehran with a new ultimatum: The presence of foreign ships in the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a response from our coun

The presence of French, British or ships from any other country in the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a decisive response from Iran, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Kazem Garibabadi, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"We assure that the presence of ships from France, Britain or any other country in support of the US actions will lead to a decisive and immediate response," Iranian Al Alam TV quoted him as saying. In this regard, Garibabadi also advised Paris and London "not to aggravate the situation".

On May 9, Sky News, citing a statement from the UK Ministry of Defense, reported on Britain's readiness to include the destroyer "Dragon" in the international mission to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. On May 7, the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" arrived in the Red Sea. At the Elysee Palace, this move was called a demonstration of readiness to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz, TASS recalls.

A Panamanian-flagged cargo ship traveling to Brazil has passed through the Strait of Hormuz on a route determined by the Iranian armed forces, the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported today, Reuters reported.

Tasnim identified the ship as the “Mdl Toofan“, indicating that it had sailed from the port of Ras al-Khair in Saudi Arabia and was traveling to Rio Grande in southern Brazil.

The ship attempted to pass through the strait on May 4, but was turned back by the Iranian armed forces, the agency reported. This is the second ship to use the route set by Iran to pass through the sea route since yesterday, the statement said.

A Qatari natural gas tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday for the first time since the start of the conflict with Iran, heading for Pakistan, Reuters reported.

The tanker "Al The Hurriyat", operated by QatarEnergy, has safely passed through the strait and is headed for the Pakistani port of Qasim, according to data from marine analytics company Kpler. It is the first Qatari ship carrying liquefied natural gas to pass through the strait since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, Reuters reported.

Sources said earlier that the passage, which brings some relief to Pakistan after widespread power outages due to the disruption of vital gas imports, was approved by Iran to build trust with Qatar and Pakistan, which are mediating talks to end the war.

However, Iranian authorities have warned that ships from countries that comply with U.S. sanctions on Iran will face problems passing through the strait, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Pakistan has received Tehran's official response to the U.S. proposal related to the Iran war and has forwarded it to the United States, a Pakistani government official involved in the talks said on Monday, quoted by Reuters.

The details of the proposal are not yet clear.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that Tehran had sent Pakistani mediators its response to a US proposal to start peace talks to end the war.