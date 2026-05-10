Benjamin Netanyahu: The war with Iran is not over at all

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war against Iran is not over, because Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium still need to be taken out of the country, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with the American television CBS, broadcast today, Netanyahu said that the war has achieved a lot, but is not over, because there is still nuclear material - enriched uranium, which must be taken out of Iran.

He added that there are also enrichment sites that need to be dismantled.