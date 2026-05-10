Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia not respecting ceasefire on frontline

Russia has refrained from massive air and missile strikes against Ukraine since the ceasefire began on Saturday, but has not stopped attacks on the frontline, President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"It is good that at the moment, today, there have been no massive attacks - missile strikes, air strikes", he said in his evening address on the second day of the US-brokered ceasefire.

"But there is no peace in the frontline areas, in the communities near the front. The Russians continue their attacks in areas that are key for them."