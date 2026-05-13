CNN: Israel fears Trump could make a bad deal with Iran, wants Tehran to suffer more strikes

Israel is worried that US President Donald Trump could reach an agreement with Iran without addressing some of the key issues that caused the war between the two countries, CNN reports, citing multiple Israeli sources.

According to them, an agreement that leaves Tehran's nuclear program partially intact, bypassing issues such as ballistic missiles and support for regional allies, would force Israel to view the war as unfinished.

The media recalls that at the beginning of the war, Trump stated that the United States seeks to destroy Iran's ballistic missile program, end Iran's support for regional allies and close its nuclear facilities to prevent it from building a nuclear bomb. Iran.

Ten weeks later, however, the talks focused on uranium - specifically its enrichment to weapons-grade levels - and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

A source familiar with the discussions said Israel understands that the issues of missiles and proxies "are probably not on the agenda" because they do not appear to have been included in previous diplomatic projects, which is why Prime Minister Netanyahu sees uranium as the most pressing threat.

"There are real concerns that Trump will make a bad deal," another Israeli official told CNN.

A senior Israeli official said Israel remains on high alert in the event of a breakdown in the talks.

"We would be happy if there is no deal, we would be happy if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues, and we would be happy if Iran takes a few more strikes," he said, acknowledging that the final decision rests with Trump.

According to him, the escalation of the conflict is a realistic scenario “if the Iranians continue to play the waiting game and drag out the negotiations“.