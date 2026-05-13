Ukrainian Ombudsman: Moscow Delays Trump-Promised Prisoner Exchange

The Ukrainian negotiating team has long ago handed over to Russia the lists for the “1000-for-1000” prisoner exchange promised by US President Donald Trump, but Moscow is delaying, blaming Ukraine, said Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets.

According to him, work on the exchange has not stopped, but the process is slowing down.

“Even when you agree on something with the Russians, you can never be 100% sure that the Russian side will comply. In fact, the work has not stopped. "The work and negotiations continue every day," Lubinets said.

He added that Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations: the lists have been submitted and the negotiating team has fulfilled all its commitments. Now the decision depends on Russia, but it is delaying the process and trying to manipulate it.

On the evening of May 8, Trump announced an agreement on a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and a prisoner exchange on a "thousand for a thousand" basis. from each side.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin said that Kiev had not submitted any proposals for a prisoner exchange and had completely “disappeared from the radar“.

A well-informed representative of the presidential administration told UNIAN that Putin's statement that Ukraine was not ready for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange was false and that "the Kremlin is probably trying to sabotage the relevant agreements".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that prisoner exchange agreements between Ukraine and Russia are currently being finalized.