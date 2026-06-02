The war in Iran will not cause an inflationary shock like the one after the invasion of Ukraine, predicts FT

The expected impact of the conflict between Iran and the US on global inflation will be significantly more limited compared to the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This is according to an analysis by the British publication Financial Times, reports News.bg.

According to the publication, inflation expectations worldwide have increased since the start of hostilities, but the growth remains far more moderate than during the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Although oil prices have recorded a noticeable increase in price due to concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East and risks to key maritime transport routes, economists quoted by the FT believe that the global economy is now more resistant to prolonged inflationary pressure.

One of the main factors is that natural gas prices remain significantly below the record levels reached in 2022. In addition, central banks are maintaining a tighter monetary policy, which limits the risk of a wider spread of price pressures in the economy.

The publication also notes that expectations of a possible agreement between the US and Iran, as well as the prospect of normalizing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, have helped reduce some of the concerns about the stability of global energy markets.