Iran sets five conditions to continue talks with US

Iran will not start a second round of talks with the United States unless Washington meets five demands, Fars news agency reported, citing its source.

Fars noted that the specified conditions are confidence guarantees for talks with the United States:

Ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon;

Lifting anti-Iran sanctions;

Releasing Iranian assets;

Compensation for damage caused by the fighting;

Recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

“These conditions are set only to create a minimum level of confidence for a return to the negotiation process, and Tehran believes that without the practical implementation of these points it is impossible to start new negotiations“, the report said.

Iran has presented five demands in response to the American peace proposal, consisting of 14 points. Sources of the agency noted that the US proposals were completely one-sided and aimed at securing Washington's interests.

“In this proposal, the Americans tried to achieve the goals they failed to achieve in the war through negotiations“, Fars wrote, citing sources.

On May 3, it became known that Tehran had presented Washington with a 14-point peace plan outlining key conditions for ending the conflict. The document was shared with Pakistan as part of ongoing communication between Tehran and Washington and was a response to the US's nine-point proposal.

On May 6, Axios reported that the US and Iran were close to signing a short memorandum of understanding that would formalize the end of the Middle East conflict and set the framework for further nuclear negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the key US demand is for Iran to give up its nuclear weapons.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran and the US may resume talks this week in Islamabad. Axios reported that the two sides are close to an agreement.