US estimates indicate that Iran has retained most of its missile potential

Iran still retains a significant part of its missile arsenal and mobile launchers, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reports, citing publications in American media, BTA reports.

According to the New York Times, which cited confidential estimates by American intelligence services from early May, Tehran still has approximately 70 percent of its mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its missile stockpile from before the start of the war.

The publication also indicates that Iran has restored access to most of its underground missile bases, as well as to about 90 percent of its underground facilities and launch pads.

Similar data was also published by Washington Post, citing a U.S. intelligence assessment. According to a quoted U.S. official, Iran still possesses about 75 percent of its pre-war mobile launchers and approximately 70 percent of its missile arsenal.

The same report contains information that the Iranian leadership has managed to almost completely restore its underground storage facilities, repair some of the damaged missiles and even produce new ones.

Special attention to the bases near the Strait of Hormuz

„New York Times“ notes that some senior US administration officials were seriously concerned by evidence that Iran has regained access to most of its missile bases located along the Strait of Hormuz.

Although a fragile ceasefire is currently in place between the parties, negotiations to finally end the military conflict have not made any significant progress.

Trump attacks media coverage of the conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again criticized the way the media presents the war with Iran. In a post on the Truth Social platform, he said that claims that Iran is successfully presenting itself militarily are completely false and absurd.

According to him, such publications are actually helping the enemy. Trump did not name specific articles or media outlets to which his accusations were directed.

Discrepancy between media assessments and Washington's official position

The publications of the “New York Times“ and “Washington Post“ differ significantly from the claims of the US administration, according to which Iran suffered a heavy defeat in the war that began in late February following actions by Israel and the United States.

At the same time, as Deutsche Presse-Agentur notes, both the direct and indirect financial and political consequences of the ongoing conflict are increasingly being discussed in the United States itself.