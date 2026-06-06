President Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter, offering personal peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, was addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but was also intended to be heard on the sidelines of this week's St. Petersburg investment forum and beyond, Reuters reported.

The publication recalled that the Ukrainian president published the open letter on Thursday evening, when Putin was holding a briefing for foreign media editors at Russia's leading business event.

It is noted that a day earlier, Ukrainian drones had struck an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, causing clouds of smoke in the sky near the event.

According to a Ukrainian official familiar with the letter, Ukraine believes that part of the Russian elite – “officials, businessmen and partners of Russia“ – seeks to end the conflict that has crippled Russia's $3 trillion economy.

“This lavish meeting demonstrates the conflicting views in Russia on the conflict that has been going on for four years“, the article states.

As the publication notes, while some participants said that Russia should continue the fight and prepare for a long confrontation with the West, others emphasized the economic benefits of ending the war, which is getting closer with each passing week.

It is noted that Zelensky has been repeating his call for a ceasefire for several months and has offered to meet with Putin, but Putin has rejected these offers, as happened on Friday.

A Ukrainian official, who requested anonymity, stressed that Zelensky is serious about resuming negotiations.

Dmytro Yarovy, an associate professor at the Kiev School of Economics who specializes in political psychology, noted that the drone strike and the letter were a concerted attempt to shape the narrative of the conference.

According to Yarovy, the letter was intended to inform Russian society and Western governments - in particular US President Donald Trump - that recent territorial gains and painful long-range strikes against Russia have put Kiev in a much stronger position in any negotiations.

„Trump always says: „Ukraine has no trump cards“. Well, Ukraine is now demonstrating that it is in a stronger position,” noted Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO and Ukraine’s representative during Trump’s first term.

The article notes that months of U.S.-backed peace talks have led to a stalemate as both sides remain entrenched.

It notes that Zelensky is now more willing than ever to resist U.S. pressure to cede territory. In his letter, he noted that he welcomed U.S. involvement but that Ukrainian issues “will not be resolved in Anchorage” but will be resolved between Ukraine and Russia, which can no longer expect to receive all of Donbas.