Eight people injured in Russian strike on parking lot in Chernihiv, casualties at Brovary plant rise to four

This morning Russia launched a series of air strikes and artillery shelling against Ukraine, with the main attacks targeting the eastern and southern regions of the country.

The Russian strikes come hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly rejected Volodymyr Zelensky's offer of peace talks and ordered his army to “do its job“.

In the early hours of the day, loud explosions were recorded in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv. Local authorities reported the activation of air defenses against Russian missiles and Shahed drones.

The city of Zaporozhye and surrounding municipalities have again become the target of strikes. According to initial data from the military administration, there was damage to infrastructure, with the attacks being a direct continuation of the intense shelling from the previous evening, which injured over 16 people in the region.

Russian artillery and tactical drones are continuing their offensive along the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. This comes a day after a series of Russian strikes on residential areas and a gas station in the region claimed the lives of five civilians.

Late last night, Russian drones attacked the city of Chernihiv, hitting a private enterprise in the northern part and a parking lot in the western area. The attack injured 8 people and destroyed 37 cars.

Rescue teams near Kiev have completed clearing the debris from the factory in the city of Brovary, which was hit a day earlier. The official number of civilian deaths there has reached 4 people.