The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday at Ukraine's request due to the latest large-scale Russian attacks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga announced.

He noted that maintaining international pressure on Russia remains a necessary condition to ensure compliance with the UN Charter and the implementation of the Ukrainian president's peace proposal.

"We thank all our partners for their unwavering support and contribution to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," Szybiga said.

Russian air defenses have destroyed 25 drones in the Leningrad region. Due to the threat of drones, Pulkovo Airport in the regional center of St. Petersburg was closed. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that four drones targeting the Russian capital had been shot down.