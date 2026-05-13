Violent jealousy at the Elysee Palace! An Iranian actress is the reason for the slap that Brigitte Macron gave her husba

Correspondence with an Iranian actress was the reason for the slap that the first lady of France gave her husband about a year ago, a number of French media outlets BFMTV, “Voice“, “Madame Figaro“, “20 Minutes“ wrote, citing a French journalist, BTA reports.

Almost a year ago, media from all over the world and the Internet were feverishly commenting on whether the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, had actually slapped her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, shortly before the couple got off the plane in the Vietnamese capital.

Now in a new book, entitled “A (almost) perfect couple“, journalist Florian Tardif, who is a political commentator for the French publication “Paris Match“, develops the hypothesis that about a year ago Macron exchanged messages with Iranian actress Golshifteh Fakhrani and the first lady of France revealed this and hit the president.

The entourage of the first lady categorically denied this version. The publication “Parisienne“ even points out that on March 5, Brigitte Macron denied these rumors to the author of the book himself. She told him then that she never looks at her husband's phone.

A year ago, the Élysée Palace and the Macron family said that the gesture, which looked like a slap, was a joke between the two spouses.

According to the journalist from “Paris Match“ however, it was a scene between spouses. He adds that Macron had maintained a platonic relationship with the actress, who lives in Paris, for several months. This relationship was expressed in sending messages that went very far. In one of them, for example, Macron told the actress: "I find you very beautiful", says journalist Tardif.

Golshifteh Fakhrani is 42 years old. She was born in Tehran, but fled her country in 2007 and has lived in France since then. She is known for her roles in the productions „The Story of Eli“ by Asghar Fakhrani, „Paterson“ by Jim Jarmusch or „Reading Lolita in Tehran“ by Eran Riklis.