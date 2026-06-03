US strikes Iranian Qeshm island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked US 5th Fleet headquarters, while the US military said it destroyed Iranian drones and missiles and attacked Qeshm island.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces struck Iran's Qeshm island in self-defense.

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm island in response to Iran's attempted attacks in the Middle East“, the command said in a social media post.

The strike targeted an Iranian military ground control station.

In addition, according to CENTCOM, the US military destroyed several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones allegedly fired at Kuwait and Bahrain, and blocked an oil tanker trying to reach the Iranian island of Kharg, in violation of the US blockade.

Press TV, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported a strike on a US military base and the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet using missiles and drones. The US-affiliated ship “Panay“ was also attacked.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency “Mehr“ reported explosions near the island of Qeshm. At the same time, sirens were sounded in Bahrain and residents were advised to seek refuge in safe places. The Kuwaiti army said it had repelled drone and missile attacks.

On Monday, Tehran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire, including due to Israeli military strikes on Lebanon. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refused to confirm or deny reports of a possible breakdown in communications with the United States.

Donald Trump announced the continuation of negotiations with Iran. After talking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Hezbollah, he announced the intention of Tel Aviv and Beirut to cease fire.