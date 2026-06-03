Kiev hits St. Petersburg, petrol shortage in Luhansk

According to Russian occupation authorities, a Ukrainian drone attack in the annexed Donetsk region hit a tourist bus, killing at least seven people and injuring eleven others. The information cannot be independently verified. The bus was traveling from Moscow to the Crimean peninsula, which has also been annexed by Russia. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into a “terrorist act“, ARD reports.

Oil terminal hit near St. Petersburg

Ukrainian drones have also hit energy and military facilities in the Leningrad region. Several infrastructure facilities were damaged, but no one was killed, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov reported. World agencies reported thick clouds of smoke billowing over the city after the attack.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the strike was aimed at an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, and the aim was to prevent the holding of a three-day economic forum, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to participate. In addition, according to Kiev, an arms factory was attacked in Russia's Tambov region, south of Moscow, the German publication added.

Fuel shortages in Russian-occupied territories

Ukrainian counterattacks against the Russian oil industry are already bearing fruit. After the restrictions on gasoline and diesel in the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia, the same is now happening in the occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk. It prohibits the sale of more than 20 liters of A-92 and A-95 gasoline, as well as diesel.

According to military authorities, quoted by the TASS agency, the restrictions are temporary and are imposed due to “available stocks and increased demand for fuel in recent days“. According to Reuters, the reason for this is the increased frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In addition, the Russian government has banned the export of kerosene for the first time, and the measure will be in force until the end of November. The purpose of this decision is “to ensure the stability of the domestic fuel market“, the statement said.

Increasing number of civilian casualties

Ukraine has repeatedly said that it is only attacking military targets in defense against Russian aggression. However, the latest drone attacks have also seen an increase in civilian casualties.

Since the start of the war more than four years ago, Russia has carried out air strikes on Ukraine, consistently killing civilians. On Tuesday alone, massive Russian drone and missile attacks killed more than 20 people in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Dnipro, both with a population of over a million. Authorities say more than 100 people were injured. Talks to end the fighting are currently at a standstill.