If nothing changes in the next few years, Russia will lose a third of its territory. The threat to Russia's territorial integrity does not come from Ukraine or even from separatism in the Caucasus - it is clearly embedded in the ideological principles of the Chinese leadership, which is seriously determined to regain its "historical lands". We are talking about approximately one and a half million square kilometers, but China's appetites will probably not stop there: a huge empire always needs to expand.

Therefore, if we want to discuss the future of Russia, the situation must be assessed objectively. Any attempt to build this future can only be realized if the imperial mechanism of government is finally buried, both ideologically and organizationally.

The dreamers of a “beautiful Russia of the future” diligently avoid this issue. Unfortunately, these people have influenced not only the Russian-speaking world. In an attempt to maintain access to Western subsidies, they have spent years promoting a convenient illusion and poisoning the minds of decision-makers in Washington, Brussels and other Western capitals.

Western politicians still think that everything in Russia will change by itself. It will not. You cannot negotiate with a cancerous tumor - it is cut out.

Today, there is already a force capable of defeating this cancer - Ukraine. Helping Ukraine achieve this is the duty of every responsible Russian citizen. Denying this necessity is a real betrayal of the interests of our country. Our task is to help Russia find its place in the civilized world. But this will not happen until Russia suffers a military defeat. This is not a catastrophe for Russia. This is its only chance.