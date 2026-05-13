More bad news for Nicolas Sarkozy! French prosecutors have asked for his sentence to be increased from five to seven yea

The Paris prosecutor's office has today requested that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy be sentenced to seven years in prison, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The state prosecution has pleaded this in the case in which Sarkozy is appealing his conviction at first instance, related to alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

In the first instance, the former French president was sentenced to five years in prison for participating in a criminal association. The court found that he allowed close associates to negotiate with the regime of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to secure funds for his election campaign.