British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told his allies that he will "stand up and fight" if Health Secretary Wes Streeting succeeds in triggering an internal election for the leadership of the ruling Labour Party, the political editor of the "Times" said. Stephen Swinford in an article in "Ex", Reuters reported.

Starmer seems unfazed by the ongoing turmoil surrounding the prime minister's post, laughing off plots to overthrow him, PA media and DPA noted.

So far, the British prime minister has managed to hold on to power, despite a significant number of rank-and-file MPs from his party demanding he step down and four ministers resigning.

In the House of Commons today, the prime minister appeared not to take seriously a letter written by former Labour minister Catherine West and signed by 80 MPs calling for him to leave.

Starmer praised the new book by the Labour MP for Bradford West, Naz Shah, before adding: "Her list of supporters is truly impressive, in excess of 100 members."