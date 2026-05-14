Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed to hold accountable countries that “conspire with Israel“ against the Islamic Republic.

He published a statement on the matter in X, commenting on a report from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had secretly visited the UAE during the recent military campaign against Iran.

According to him, “Netanyahu has publicly revealed what the Iranian security services have long been handing over“ to the Iranian leadership.

“Enmity with the great nation of Iran is a Reckless Adventure. The conspiracy with "Israel is unforgivable in this regard," the foreign minister stressed. "Those who conspire with Israel to sow discord will be held accountable," Araghchi added.

Earlier, the UAE's Foreign Ministry denied reports of Netanyahu's visit or of hosting an Israeli military delegation on its territory.