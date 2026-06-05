US President Donald Trump commented to reporters at the White House on the open letter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Vladimir Putin.

Head of State Trump supported the idea of a personal meeting between the two leaders and added that he was very happy to discuss the possibility.

“It would be great if Zelensky and Putin met for talks“, said the White House chief.

Trump noted that without American help, Ukraine could not have held out so far.

“Without our military and our equipment, Ukraine could not continue to fight today. "Without the equipment that I provided them, Ukraine could not have lasted even a day or two," Trump stressed.

The US president said he expects mutual compromises from Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict.

„I offered these concessions and, you know, we made significant efforts to achieve this... I want each side to make certain concessions and I think they will," the White House chief said.

The Kremlin has seen an open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Dmitry Peskov's press secretary told Russian media.

Peskov added that Russia's Vladimir Putin would be informed about the letter later and a response would follow.

He also said that a meeting between Zelensky and the Kremlin leader was possible only in Moscow:

„If Zelensky wants to to meet Putin, he may come to Moscow.“

This was the response of Putin's press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to meet in person outside Ukraine and Russia – in Switzerland, Turkey or the Arab world.