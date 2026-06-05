Xi Jinping to visit Kim Jong-un on June 8

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 8 and 9, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement by a spokesperson for the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

“At the invitation of Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and president of the People's Republic of China, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from June 8 to 9,“ the department said in a statement.

Further details and agenda of the upcoming visit have not yet been released.