Drone causes explosion at Oman oil terminal

An explosion at an oil terminal in Oman has halted its cargo operations, Reuters reported, citing informed sources.

According to two sources, the explosion was linked to the Mina al-Fahal port terminal.

The sources said the explosion at the export terminal, located near the Omani capital, Muscat, was the result of a drone attack.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to “break” Oman if it tried to take control of the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Ali Bagheri Kian, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told reporters that Tehran and Muscat were holding joint talks to determine new procedures for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation around Iran has led to a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to world markets, and has also affected oil exports and production in the region.

With the blockade of the strait, fuel prices and industry are rising in most countries around the world.