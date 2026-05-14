Pentagon cancels decision to deploy more than 4,000 troops to Poland

The US military has canceled its decision to deploy more than 4,000 troops to Poland, Defense News reported.

A US military spokesman confirmed the decision on May 13, without providing details.

The source emphasizes that during the congressional hearings on the military budget plan on May 12, there was no mention of the cancellation of the deployment of US troops to Poland.

It is noted that information about the change began to spread after service members sent messages to their families on the morning of May 12, announcing the cancellation of the decision.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment. information, notes Defense News .

More than 10,000 American soldiers are deployed in Poland on a rotational basis.

The US decision is related to steps to change the “deployment of US forces in Europe“ and does not affect the American presence in this country. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamisz.

“This issue does not affect Poland – it is related to the previously announced change in the deployment of part of the US armed forces in Europe“, Kosyniak-Kamisz wrote in X.