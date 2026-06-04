EU prepares to open first chapters of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

The European Union (EU) is preparing to open the first cluster (group of negotiating chapters) in accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, the Cypriot rotating presidency of the Council of the EU said, quoted by Agence France-Presse and DPA.

The start of the process was blocked by Hungary under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban. However, his successor, Peter Magyar, announced last night that he had reached a "historic agreement" with Ukraine on the Hungarian minority in the neighboring country.

The permanent representatives of the 27 member states in Brussels have given preliminary approval for the official opening of the first cluster (group of negotiating chapters) in negotiations with Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, a representative of the Cypriot presidency said, quoted by AFP. He described this as "an important step on the path (of the two former Soviet republics) towards European integration".

The negotiations formally began in June 2024, but were in practice at a standstill due to the Hungarian veto on Ukraine. It did not apply to Moldova, but the country's candidacy is in practice being considered together with that of its neighboring country, notes Agence France-Presse.

The DPA points out that negotiations for accession to the EU are usually lengthy and can take many years. The process is divided into six thematic clusters and does not guarantee eventual membership.

The first cluster focuses on fundamental issues, including the rule of law, judicial reform and public administration standards.

The negotiations could begin on the sidelines of the upcoming June 15 meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, the representative of the Cypriot presidency suggested, quoted by DPA.