Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said a Ukrainian drone had carried out a strike that killed a civilian crane operator working for a local utility.

Russian authorities reported that Sevastopol's air defenses had intercepted more than 20 drones. Falling debris caused damage to buildings, but there were no reports of casualties.

Russian artillery shelling of residential buildings in the city of Kramatorsk has killed at least three civilians and wounded 11 people.

Local authorities reported renewed Russian shelling near the city of Dnipro, injuring eight civilians.

At the same time, the front line is in a phase of a dynamic war of attrition, marked by a slowdown in the Russian ground offensive and a massive intensification of air strikes on both sides.

According to assessments by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and military analysts, the Russian army is losing momentum on the ground, while Ukraine is maintaining the initiative through a successful campaign of long-range strikes.

The Pokrovskoye and Kurakhovskoye sectors in Donetsk region remain the hottest point on the front, where Russian forces are concentrating the greatest pressure in an attempt to expand their positions in Donbas. Ukrainian forces are putting up fierce resistance, with independent observers (including the analytical group DeepState) reporting that over the past week Ukraine has managed to regained minimal positions in the Novoselyivka area (west of Pokrovsk).

In the Kharkov direction , clashes in the border areas continue, but the Russian advance is practically blocked.

In the city of Volchansk , fierce urban and sniper battles are taking place. Ukrainian units successfully hold their positions on the outskirts of the city and conduct tactical counterattacks, refuting Moscow's claims of complete control.

Russian forces conduct limited infantry assaults and infiltration missions northeast of Kupyansk, but the Ukrainian defense remains stable. The Russian army's attempts to make a deep breakthrough to the strategic railway junction Kupyansk-Vuzlovy are unsuccessful.