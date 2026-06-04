Endless shooting: US kills two more drug suspects in Pacific

The US military has struck a new vessel in the Pacific Ocean allegedly used by drug traffickers. Two people were killed in the attack, the US Southern Command said.

„On the orders of the commander of the US Southern Command, the joint task force „Southern Spear“ "delivered a fatal strike on the vessel on June 3," the command said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel traveled known drug smuggling routes in the eastern Pacific and was used for drug trafficking.“

In late May, The New York Times reported that the death toll from U.S. strikes on vessels allegedly belonging to drug cartels had exceeded 200. Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels in November 2025.