Trump on CNN: Corrupt and lying trash

US President Donald Trump once again sharply criticized key American media outlets, calling CNN “trash“.

“People like you treat our people very badly. Fake news sources like CNN, like The New York Times and others treat our people very badly“, the American leader told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, referring to his political allies.

Trump commented on CNN correspondent Caitlan Collins' request to clarify the fate of a $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate alleged victims of political repression among supporters of the current US Prime Minister during the administration of former US President Joe Biden. The US government was forced to abandon plans to create this fund after sharp criticism from members of Congress from both the ruling Republican Party and the opposition Democratic Party.

Collins tried to interrupt the president to ask him a clarifying question, but Trump did not allow her. “Just a minute, shut up! You should be ashamed of yourself“, he told the journalist. According to the head of state, “CNN is known for its fake reporting“. “But now they have a new owner, so maybe they will fix that. Although I doubt it. It is difficult to fix things when you are dealing with garbage“, the president added.

He is convinced that “CNN is a very corrupt organization“. “And their corrupt correspondent is standing right here. She never smiles. A young, beautiful woman. "She never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hate in her eyes," Trump said.