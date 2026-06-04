Generous salaries and tricks: How Russians are recruited for the front

Due to the lack of enough people willing to fight at the front, Russian recruiters are coming up with new ways to lure new recruits to the war against Ukraine. The Russian publication "Verstka" has discovered advertisements offering those willing to sign a contract for service "in the rear of the special military operation (SVO)" in Belarus or China. One of them promises: "There will be no business trips to hot spots and along the lines of combat contact". It is specified that the situation in Belarus is stable, there is a developed infrastructure, and for many Russian citizens the place is not far from their home. In addition, it becomes clear that military service will be carried out on the territory of the union state with guarantees and payment from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to "Verstka" in May 2026, about 50 such "advertisements" were published on the "Avito" platform by employers with strange names such as "Military Valor", "Road to Victory", "Rubezh - homeland of the SVO", "Service with Dignity", "The True Path" and "Army Path". All of them registered on this platform in the period from March to December 2025, the Russian publication reports.

Salaries up to 260,000 rubles, debt forgiveness and large "bonuses"

The ads, which are almost identical in content and layout, are looking for people of all nationalities, including those over 45 and even pensioners with health problems, without experience and a military record, as well as those convicted with an expired sentence or a suspended sentence.

They are mainly offered to become security guards at "rear depots" in Belarus, employees "in ammunition production" in China, assembly technicians and testers of unmanned aerial vehicles. For such "work" salaries are offered from 230 to 260 thousand rubles per month (about 3,000 euros at the current exchange rate).

In addition, one-time payments for “hiring” are provided – from 2.3 million to 3.1 million rubles (about 32,000 euros), as well as 10 million rubles (about 116,000 euros) “for moving to a new place“. There is also talk of “debt forgiveness” up to the same amount and “family benefits”, “Verstka” indicates. The costs of travel “to the new service“, accommodation in the barracks, food and equipment are borne by the “employer“.

According to information from “The Moscow Times“, in the first quarter of 2026, about 70,500 Russians signed military service contracts or enlisted as volunteers in the Russian Armed Forces. The average daily rate of recruitment of new personnel has dropped to 800 people per day, which is the lowest value since the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the same period in 2025, this indicator has decreased by 20 percent, and compared to the last months of last year – by more than 40%.

Recruitment of military personnel into the army of the Russian Federation

As the DW already wrote, military commissions in Russia have massively begun sending letters to men of draft age and reservists with a request to appear “by order“ and “to clarify data“. Concerns about increased mobilization in Russia were previously expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the Kremlin is seeking to compensate for the large losses of the Russian army in Ukraine and increase the “occupation contingent“.

Although since November 2022, Russia has not formally conducted forced mobilization, human rights activists speak of intensive ongoing recruitment. It is this trap that anyone who decides to appear in the military commission can fall into. Therefore, human rights activists recommend that communication with military commissions be carried out only remotely, or through powers of attorney issued to a close person.

Author: Roman Sulima