The United States plans to indict Cuban leader Raul Castro, a US Justice Department official said late on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Because the timing of the potential indictment would have to be approved by a grand jury, it was not immediately clear when that would happen.

The potential indictment against the 94-year-old former Cuban president and brother of Fidel Castro is expected to focus on the downing of planes, the official said.

CBS previously reported that the conduct at issue in the case was related to the deadly 1996 downing of planes from Cuba run by the aid group "Brothers in Aid". The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida is overseeing efforts to consider potential criminal charges against senior Cuban officials.

Cuba said it would consider a U.S. offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid but expressed skepticism about President Donald Trump's intentions at a time when the U.S. oil blockade of the island is crippling public services, Reuters reported.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the island's communist government was ready to consider the offer but said no conditions should be attached.

"We hope it will be free of political maneuvering and attempts to exploit the hardship and suffering of the besieged people," Rodriguez said on social media.

Last week, the U.S. State Department said it had offered $100 million in aid to Cuba, in addition to "free and fast satellite internet", provided the island's government agrees to "meaningful reforms".

Rodriguez denied that the Trump administration had made such a proposal, calling it "a fable".

The Trump administration then reiterated the proposal in a statement on Wednesday.

Living conditions in Cuba have deteriorated dramatically since Trump threatened tariffs on any country that supplies the island with fuel in January. Key allies Mexico and Venezuela have since cut off oil supplies to Cuba, leading to severe fuel and electricity shortages. Last week, the United Nations called Trump’s fuel blockade illegal, saying it hindered “the Cuban people’s right to development, while undermining their rights to food, education, health, water and sanitation.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said his government would accept the aid if it complied with international humanitarian norms. But the Cuban leader called the offer “incoherent and paradoxical,” adding that Washington could do more to help Cuba by simply lifting the sanctions. Diaz-Canel said Cuba's priorities for using the funds would be fuel, food and medicine.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Palm Beach International Airport in Florida will be officially renamed after Donald Trump, effective July 9, Reuters reported.

It is the latest in a series of renamings of buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and money to honor the US president. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier that the airport's three-letter code would be changed from PBI to DJT, denoting Trump's initials.