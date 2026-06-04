Iran-US exchange of messages continues

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that indirect exchange of messages continues between Iran and the United States, although there are currently no formal negotiations between the two countries, the Iranian IRNA news agency reported.

In an interview with Lebanese TV station "Al Mayadeen", Araghchi indicated that recent contacts included messages related to the need to prevent a possible Israeli attack on Beirut. According to him, Tehran views what is happening in Lebanon as part of a broader regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Araghchi stressed that any future agreement to end the war must include a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. According to him, Lebanon is suffering severe consequences from the conflict and cannot be excluded from the ceasefire talks.

The minister said that Iran has consistently defended the position that the cessation of hostilities should encompass both Iran itself and all related regional fronts.

Araghchi claimed that a recent planned large-scale Israeli strike on Beirut was prevented thanks to a combination of actions by the Lebanese resistance, Iranian military readiness, diplomatic efforts and pressure from other countries in the region. According to him, Tehran warned Washington that such an attack would lead to the de facto end of the ceasefire and could provoke a retaliatory reaction from the Iranian armed forces.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that his country was ready to respond to any future violation of the ceasefire.

At the same time, he stressed that communication channels with the United States remain open. Although no significant progress has been made in recent days, the two sides continue to review existing dialogue frameworks. According to Araghchi, negotiations could be resumed if conditions become favorable and if this is in line with Iran's national interests, the rights of its citizens, and efforts to end the conflicts in Iran and Lebanon.

Commenting on the risk of a new escalation, he said that recent events have demonstrated Iran's military capabilities and national unity. He said that Western countries' assumptions about Iran's weakening have proven to be wrong. However, he stressed that Tehran is not seeking another war and prefers a "dignified peace".

Araghchi rejected allegations that Iran is using the situation in Lebanon as a tool in its own negotiations. According to him, the connection between the two conflicts was created by Israel through the expansion of military operations against Lebanon.

He added that a sustainable end to the war must include both a cessation of hostilities and an end to the occupation of Lebanese territories.

The minister also praised the resilience of "Hezbollah" after the assassination of the movement's long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah. He expressed confidence in the organization's current Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

In conclusion, Araghchi stated that Iran seeks relations with Lebanon based on mutual respect. He specified that the Iranian embassy operates within the framework of official diplomatic relations between the two countries.