Four people killed in Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea

At least four people have been killed in new Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea, Moscow-appointed local government leader Sergei Aksyonov said today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

In his post on "Telegram" Aksyonov added that nine people were injured in the attacks. He had initially reported three killed and seven injured, but later said that another person was killed and two were injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a local passenger train.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in violation of international law and is using it as a foothold for its troops in Ukraine, DPA reports. Ukraine claims that the main goal of its strikes is to disrupt military supply routes.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than four years, DPA notes.