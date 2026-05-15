ISW: Russia attacks Ukraine with over 1,600 drones and missiles in two days

The Russian armed forces have carried out an almost continuous wave of massive strikes against Ukraine within two days, using a total of over 1,600 drones and long-range missiles. This is according to an analysis by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to which the main target of the attacks was Kiev, where heavy damage was caused and civilians were killed, News.bg reports.

According to the data, between 6:00 p.m. on May 12 and 6:30 p.m. on May 13, Russia launched 892 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In the next wave, from the evening of May 13 to the morning of May 14, another 731 missiles and drones were used.

Among the weapons used were three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, 18 "Iskander-M" and S-400 ballistic missiles, 35 Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as 675 attack drones, decoy drones and unmanned systems of the "Banderol" type.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had intercepted 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 12 ballistic missiles and 652 drones. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Russian forces had focused their attacks mainly on the capital, trying to overwhelm and penetrate Ukrainian air defenses.

At least 20 facilities were damaged in Kiev. A ballistic missile destroyed a nine-story apartment building, killing at least 12 people, including a 12-year-old child. At least 57 were injured.

Damage was also caused to port infrastructure in the Odessa region, energy facilities in Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions, and residential areas in Kharkiv. At least 28 people were injured in the Kharkiv region alone, and in the Odessa region – at least two.

Ukrainian military intelligence warned on May 13 that Moscow was preparing new missile strikes, after previously trying to wear down Ukrainian air defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had destroyed about 94% of Russian drones and 73% of missiles fired between the evening of May 12 and the morning of May 14.

According to ISW, the scale of the strikes shows that Russia is not acting as a bona fide participant in the peace talks. Analysts recall that the Kremlin has repeatedly threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Kiev if Ukraine attacks Moscow during the Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

However, Kiev agreed to a ceasefire from May 9 to 11, and Zelensky signed a decree banning attacks on Red Square during the military parade. Ukraine complied with this condition and did not carry out attacks on the Russian capital.

The analysis also notes that the Kremlin continues to change governors of border regions, possibly in an attempt to shift responsibility for weaknesses in regional security. On May 13, Vladimir Putin accepted the resignations of the governors of Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

ISW also draws attention to new allegations of war crimes. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian servicemen desecrated the bodies of two Ukrainian soldiers who died near Gulyaipole and publicly distributed footage of their actions. Intercepted radio communications indicate that the order was given directly by the commander of a Russian unit.