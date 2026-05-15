US President Donald Trump has concluded his three-day state visit to China and departed for the US, Chinese state television CCTV reported, BTA reports.

During the visit, Trump held a series of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping - both in a narrow and expanded format. The main focus of the talks was international crises, including the situation in Ukraine and the conflict between the US and Iran, as well as bilateral trade relations.

The US president said that on the issue of Iran, Washington and Beijing have largely similar positions and insist on an end to the armed confrontation. He added that the two countries had reached "extremely beneficial trade agreements," without disclosing details.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the visit had helped strengthen trust between the two countries.

Trump was sent off with an official ceremony - a red carpet, an honor guard and the presence of Chinese officials. Before boarding the "Air Force One" plane, he spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Before leaving, Xi Jinping showed Trump part of the "Zhongnanhai" complex in Beijing, where China's leading institutions are located. During the walk, the two leaders discussed the ancient trees in the complex, with Xi explaining that some of them are several hundred years old and others exceed 1,000 years old. Trump expressed surprise at their age and accepted an invitation to touch one of the trees.

At the end of the visit, the US president said he was ready to continue the dialogue with the Chinese leader and looked forward to a future meeting in Washington. He described the visit as a success and stressed that it had attracted global attention.