Mutual Non-Aggression Pact! Saudi Arabia Offers Historic Agreement to Iran

The Saudi Arabian authorities have proposed to their allies the idea of concluding a non-aggression pact between the countries of the Middle East and Iran as part of consultations on regional security issues after the war. The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the Helsinki Accords, which succeeded in reducing tensions in Europe during the Cold War, are being considered as a suitable model.

According to one of the Arab diplomats, such a pact would be accepted by the majority of Arab countries, as well as by Iran itself, which, he said, has long been trying to instill in the US and the West the idea that the region should manage its own affairs.

The FT sources say that the Saudi idea is already supported by many European authorities and they have urged other Gulf countries to approve it.

The FT notes that although Iran will be weakened after the war, the Gulf countries fear that it will still pose a threat to them – especially against the backdrop of a declining American presence.

At the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran, the Gulf states were hit by Iranian drone attacks. The airspace over these countries was briefly closed due to the military action, which led to a crisis in the aviation sector.

At the same time, Turkey is making intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent the Gulf states from being drawn into the US-Israeli war against Iran. According to Bloomberg, Ankara is calling on the Gulf states to act with restraint.