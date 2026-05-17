Zelensky: Ukraine breaks through Russian air defenses and strikes near Moscow

Ukrainian drones have attacked Moscow region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

“Our response to Russia's continued war and its attacks on our cities and towns is fully justified“, Zelensky wrote on the social network “Ex“.

According to him, the targets are located more than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

“Russian air defense is most strongly concentrated in the Moscow region, but we manage to overcome it. "We are telling the Russians clearly that their country must end this war," the Ukrainian president stressed.

Earlier today, Russian authorities, including Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, reported that the region had been subjected to a large-scale drone attack that began at around 3:00 a.m. local time.

According to official information, at least three people were killed in the attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had shot down at least 74 drones overnight and more than 120 drones in the past 24 hours.