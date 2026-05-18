Two American fighter jets collided during an air show in Idaho, the crews ejected VIDEO

Two fighter jets collided during a stunt at an air show in Idaho and the crews ejected, American media reported.

“Four parachutes were visible in the sky after the crash“, the local ABC affiliate reported.

A video clip posted on social media shows one plane flying over the other, touching the lower part of the fuselage. Then the catapults are activated, the parachutes appear in the sky and the fighters crash and explode.

The Gunfighter Skies air show is held on the territory of the active Mountain Home Air Force Base. The base announced on social media that it was closing access, specifying that the incident occurred approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest.

According to Times Now News, the crash involved a Boeing Super Hornet and a Growler carrier-based fighter jet. There is no official information on this matter. These are specialized combat aircraft designed to take off and land from the deck of aircraft carriers.

Later, Mountain Home Air Force Base announced on social media that the fire at the crash site had been contained and the crew of the crashed fighters were in stable condition.