Trump: Iranians should be afraid of me!

US President Donald Trump told Israel's Channel 13 that Iran should be afraid of him.

“The Iranians should be afraid, I think they should be afraid of me“, he said.

On Truth Social, Trump posted an image of a Middle East map with Iran in the center, with red arrows pointing to it from neighboring countries, including Iraq, the UAE, Oman, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Previously, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself wearing a US Navy T-shirt surrounded by warships, with the caption “This was the calm before the storm“.

On May 17, Trump warned that “the clock ticking“ for the Iranians and that they had better hurry. He threatened to hit “much harder than before“ if Iran did not offer more favorable terms for a deal. The president said he expected an updated offer from Tehran and hoped it would be better than the previous one.

According to Axios, on Tuesday, May 19, the American leader will convene his national security team to discuss military options against Iran. On Saturday, he already met with Vice President J.D. Vance, envoy Steve Whitkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe at his golf club in Virginia.